Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.860-12.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.840-3.000 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.63.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $297.04. The stock had a trading volume of 265,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,712. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.36. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.