Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.97

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.97 and last traded at $78.11, with a volume of 446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESTA shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

