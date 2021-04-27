Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 18,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 327,743 shares.The stock last traded at $29.07 and had previously closed at $28.76.

ETH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $728.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETH. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

