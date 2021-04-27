Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $164.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $46,877.55 and $164.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00067093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.29 or 0.00786483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00096389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,379.39 or 0.07985998 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,016 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.