Ether Zero 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $351,515.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $351,515.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.84 or 0.04850139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00064420 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 104.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,350,145 coins and its circulating supply is 181,320,733 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.