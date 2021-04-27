Ethereum Gold Trading 30.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $276,274.21 and $927.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00066958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00062889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.16 or 0.00787643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00097638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,433.44 or 0.08117807 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.