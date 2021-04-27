Ethereum Meta Price Up 248.3% Over Last Week (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 248.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $1,423.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00067086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.04 or 0.00813598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00097635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,619.84 or 0.08351907 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.