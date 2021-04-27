Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Trading Up 2.3% This Week

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $483,507.62 and $914.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be bought for $4.84 or 0.00008798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00066690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00020440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00063659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.49 or 0.00796106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00096458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,474.34 or 0.08141982 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

