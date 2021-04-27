EtherGem (EGEM) Market Cap Reaches $858,088.84

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. EtherGem has a market cap of $858,088.84 and $12,037.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00065991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00064487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $436.43 or 0.00794934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00097227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,461.21 or 0.08125806 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EGEM is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

