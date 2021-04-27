ETHplode (ETHPLO) Trading 46.7% Lower Over Last Week

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 49.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $52,218.56 and approximately $159.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHplode coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ETHplode has traded down 46.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00067845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00020810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00064881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.18 or 0.00820620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00097447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,539.32 or 0.08165776 BTC.

About ETHplode

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,874,838 coins and its circulating supply is 43,860,737 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

