Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $79.39 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 11.7% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $79,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Nwam LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 52,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,509,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. KeyCorp raised their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.30.

FB stock opened at $303.04 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.56 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.26 and its 200-day moving average is $275.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,575,489 shares of company stock worth $446,691,479 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.