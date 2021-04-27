Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVLO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVLO stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

