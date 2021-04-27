EvenCoin (EVN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $140,013.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $117,281.03 and $140,013.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00074383 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002930 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000047 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.