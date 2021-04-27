Everest Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Everest has a total market cap of $123.21 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00001925 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Everest has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00061462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.59 or 0.00276435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.60 or 0.01053281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00027032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.61 or 0.00708647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,859.69 or 1.00038926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Everest

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

