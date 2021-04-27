Everex (EVX) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Everex has a total market capitalization of $28.10 million and $1.79 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00002250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everex has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00066535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00020353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.98 or 0.00799761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00097485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,547.36 or 0.08265862 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

EVX is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.