EveriToken Market Capitalization Tops $141,235.08 (EVT)

EveriToken (CURRENCY:EVT) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. One EveriToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. EveriToken has a total market capitalization of $141,235.08 and approximately $827.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EveriToken has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EveriToken

EVT is a coin. EveriToken’s total supply is 194,322,605 coins and its circulating supply is 22,614,716 coins. EveriToken’s official website is www.everitoken.io . The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EveriToken is medium.com/@everitoken . EveriToken’s official Twitter account is @EveriToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “everiToken is a token-based public chain. It aims to revolutionize the way anything of value is managed and transferred by adapting the concept to benefit all people of the world. Rather than code directly, users rely on safe contracts to facilitate processes such as the issuance and transfer of tokens. By simplifying functions to the core requirements, safe contracts ensure that all chain transactions are secure and without loopholes, as the available API functions are fully reviewed and verified. “

Buying and Selling EveriToken

