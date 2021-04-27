Eversource Energy’s (ES) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Williams Capital

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Williams Capital in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $96.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.03.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,396.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,980,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,020,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 100,075.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,640,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,816 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eversource Energy by 108.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,429,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,093,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496,179 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Eversource Energy by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,365,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $268,926,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

