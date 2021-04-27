Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.07.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,564,000 after buying an additional 259,755 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 252,250 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 255,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 188,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 179,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

