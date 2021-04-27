Exact Sciences (EXAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Exact Sciences to post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. On average, analysts expect Exact Sciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXAS opened at $139.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.21. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -63.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $2,238,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,690,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

