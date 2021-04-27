Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) to Neutral

Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Tarkett from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS TKFTF remained flat at $$19.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88. Tarkett has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

Tarkett SA, a flooring company, provides flooring and sports surface solutions to professionals and end-users in the residential and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products include resilient flooring products, including heterogeneous and homogeneous vinyl, and linoleum floors, as well as luxury vinyl tiles; and wood and laminate flooring, such as engineered wood floors and multi-layer laminate floors.

