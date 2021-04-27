Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) to “Neutral”

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HVRRY. Societe Generale raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of Hannover Rück stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $96.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average of $84.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

