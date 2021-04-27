Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total value of C$201,145.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at C$301,224.90.

Shares of TSE:EIF traded up C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$39.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,488. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$19.21 and a 12 month high of C$41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 50.09.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.31%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

