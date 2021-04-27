Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EIFZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Exchange Income from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Exchange Income from $37.50 to $39.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exchange Income from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income stock remained flat at $$30.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 736. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07. Exchange Income has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $33.16.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.