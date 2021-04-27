Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at Scotiabank

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.20.

Shares of Exchange Income stock traded up C$0.15 on Tuesday, reaching C$39.15. The company had a trading volume of 74,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,162. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.38. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 50.27. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$19.21 and a 52-week high of C$41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total transaction of C$201,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$301,224.90.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

