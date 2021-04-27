Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Lowered to C$41.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.

EIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.20.

TSE EIF traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 74,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,162. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$19.21 and a 1 year high of C$41.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 50.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total transaction of C$201,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$301,224.90.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

