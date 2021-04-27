Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.38

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.38 and traded as high as C$39.40. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$39.00, with a volume of 176,832 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.22.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 50.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total value of C$201,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$301,224.90.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

