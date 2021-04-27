Exchange Income’s (EIF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$43.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

EIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares set a C$43.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.10.

Shares of EIF stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$39.08. 127,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,488. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.38. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.10. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$19.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.95.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total transaction of C$208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$513,260.80.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

