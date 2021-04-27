ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $1.41 million and $25,211.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004100 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.20 or 0.00603665 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00014888 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

