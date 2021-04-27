ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Sells $86,850.00 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, April 16th, Vivek Jetley sold 1,100 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $105,149.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00.

EXLS traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.53. 109,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,461. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.09 and a one year high of $96.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.49.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

