EXMR FDN 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $87,767.00 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $148,659.24 and approximately $87,767.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded up 41.9% against the US dollar. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00066995 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00081874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00021159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00065473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.66 or 0.00763165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00097755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.