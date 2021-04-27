EXMR FDN Tops 1-Day Volume of $121,463.00 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 26% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $160,540.66 and approximately $121,463.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00066225 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00078887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.54 or 0.00819342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00064315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00096293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

