Exosis (EXO) Price Tops $0.0902 on Major Exchanges

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. Exosis has a market capitalization of $46,543.20 and $24.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Exosis has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0902 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,408.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.52 or 0.04683776 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.79 or 0.00463960 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $855.55 or 0.01601902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.36 or 0.00757105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.47 or 0.00497066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00061388 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.94 or 0.00421166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.