Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 143,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,539,268 shares.The stock last traded at $19.75 and had previously closed at $19.72.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Extended Stay America to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -123.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Extended Stay America had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Extended Stay America, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Extended Stay America’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

About Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.