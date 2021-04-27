Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 143,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,539,268 shares.The stock last traded at $19.75 and had previously closed at $19.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.02 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Extended Stay America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

