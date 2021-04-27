extraDNA (XDNA) Trading 10.3% Lower This Week

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $198,432.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,094.38 or 1.00160534 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.70 or 0.01175686 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.56 or 0.00526422 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.20 or 0.00387585 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.00135566 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004074 BTC.

About extraDNA

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

