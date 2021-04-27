Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lessened by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,572 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.10. The stock had a trading volume of 626,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,302,703. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

