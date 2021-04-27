Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $235.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

