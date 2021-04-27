Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 220,180 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 59,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.