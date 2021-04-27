F3Logic LLC Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

F3Logic LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $130.12 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $131.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

