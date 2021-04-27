F3Logic LLC Decreases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

F3Logic LLC decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,553 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.17.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $109.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

