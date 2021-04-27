F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.360-2.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $620 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $635.17 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.36-2.54 EPS.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.78.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.34. 942,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,604. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.48.
In other F5 Networks news, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,688 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $345,904.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
