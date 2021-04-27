F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.360-2.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $620 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $635.17 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.36-2.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.34. 942,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,604. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.48.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,688 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $345,904.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

