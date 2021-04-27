Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will post $23.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.27 billion and the lowest is $22.54 billion. Facebook posted sales of $17.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $108.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.36 billion to $111.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $129.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.77 billion to $136.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.05.

NASDAQ FB opened at $303.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $862.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 52-week low of $182.56 and a 52-week high of $315.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.93.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $20,402,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,575,489 shares of company stock worth $446,691,479 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

