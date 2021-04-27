Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,902,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 78,036 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.1% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Facebook worth $560,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 80.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.30.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,575,489 shares of company stock valued at $446,691,479 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $302.37. 155,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,962,932. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.56 and a 1-year high of $315.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

