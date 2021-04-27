Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $303.04 on Tuesday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $182.56 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $20,402,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,575,489 shares of company stock valued at $446,691,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,436 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

