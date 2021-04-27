Falcon Project (FNT) Price Hits $0.0023

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Falcon Project has a market cap of $9.20 million and $150,639.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00063304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00279258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $574.30 or 0.01049407 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.93 or 0.00736277 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00026487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,621.07 or 0.99808358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

