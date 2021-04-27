FansTime Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One FansTime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $583,442.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

