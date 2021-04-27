Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

Shares of FSLY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.73. 2,013,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,943. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,394,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 299,027 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,493. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Fastly by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

