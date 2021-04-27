FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%.

FBK traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $43.36. 974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

In other news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $476,235.00. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,560.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

