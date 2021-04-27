Feathercoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.62 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $12.62 million and $23,370.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006023 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.