Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS:FNMA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,909. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 122.31 and a beta of 2.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

